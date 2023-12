MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mr. Albert Roberts

Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Sandflat with Rev. Edward DuBose officiating. Mr. Roberts, 64, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.