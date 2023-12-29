Mr. Davey R. Ray Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Davey R. Ray will be Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Davey Royce Ray, age 94, of Meridian, MS passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Davey was a member of Cathedral Assembly of God Church. He served in the U.S. Army. After his Army service he joined the Meridian Fire Department and then became Assistant Fire Chief at Meridian Naval Air Station, where he retired.

He is survived by his children, Rev. Ronnie Ray (Elaine), Davey D. Ray (Carol), and Danita Taylor (Pat), grandchildren; Tony Holt, Amy Holt, Elizabeth Strysko (David), Zachary Ray (Amanda), Ethan Ray (Emma), Shelby Tyler (Scott), Nate Ray (Chelsea), Patrick Taylor (Amanda), Melissa Ann Carney, Austin Taylor (Morgan), Brian Taylor (Christina), 32 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Bobbie Zachary Ray, daughter Donna Holt, grandson Dustin Holt, and his parents Rev. E. L. Ray and Beatrice B. Daniels Ray.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at the funeral home.

