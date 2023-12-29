Mr. Henry C. “Buddy” Parten Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Service celebrating the life of Mr. Henry C. “Buddy” Parten will be held at a later date at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nanafalia, AL. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Parten, 78, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Northpointe Health and Rehab in Meridian.

Buddy as he was known by most, retired for the second time, with Beat 5 Lauderdale County Road Crew. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his spare time hunting and fishing with his grandsons and nephews. He was a man who believed in values and would stand up for what he believed in no matter the occasion or opposition.

Mr. Buddy is survived by his children, Marsha Price (Charlie), Dianne Jones (Keith), Sheila O’Brien (Michael), Henry Parten, and Bruce Akin (Joy). Grandchildren, Marie Goodin, Detra Lopez, Steven Parten (Marla), Megan O’Brien (Travis), Douglas O’Brien, Jordan O’Brien (Dylan), Dylan M. Jones (Kristin), Mary Danielle Traylor (Justin), and Baylee Parten; her great-grandchildren, Zachery Walker (Riley), Emily Parten, Hunter Parten, Skylar Parten, Austin Parten, Aiden Parten, Ethan Parten, Christopher Parten, and Patrick Miller (Morgan); Great-great grandchildren Alyssa Mixon, Addyson Mixon, Langston Jones, Granger Jones, Landon Goodin, McKayla Lopez, Cayden Fritzgerald, Landry Traylor, Cullen Traylor, Lydia Miller, and Madelyn Miller; his siblings, Alton Parten (Linda), Patricia Boswell, Cheryl Jones, and William Parten (Debbie), as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Parten is preceded in death by his companion of 21 years, Frances Whitlock; his parents Douglas and Lorene Parten; and one brother, J.B. Parten.

The Parten family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

The Parten family would also like to express special appreciation to the staff at Northpointe Health & Rehab for their exceptional love and care over the last three years of Mr. Buddy’s life.

