Mrs. Sally T. Johnson Obituary

Private Graveside services for Mrs. Sally T. Johnson will be Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Franklin Denham officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Johnson, 68, of Meridian, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at her home.

Sally was a beautiful, faithful, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her unwavering support and love for all who surrounded her was a genuine reflection of her Christ-like spirit and heart. She and her husband, Ed, lived every moment together and were the ultimate team- never apart from each other. Sally worked with Ed as CFO for their business, Bonita Properties, Inc. She was a loving mother who unconditionally loved and supported their daughter, Kristen Johnson Gunn, and stepson, Eddie Johnson Jr. (Jay). She was selfless, and functioned as the rock for the entire family: always steady, always faithful, always there for her husband and children. Sally was also known as “Grandy” to her adoring grandchildren who were always filled with joy for each chance to spend time with her. In addition to loving her family well, Sally volunteered often with many local organizations such as Meridian Little Theatre and most notably, Mississippi Distinguished Young Women. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church where she faithfully played keyboard in the church orchestra and served within the children’s choir program for many years.

She touched many lives during her journey on this earth, but no one more than her daughter and her loving husband. We are all better because of her. Praise God for this beautiful gift!

Sally is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ed Johnson; children, Dr. Kristen Johnson Gunn (Drew) and Eddie Johnson, Jr. (Kristi); grandchildren, Luke Andrew Gunn, Bo Alexander Gunn, Wyatt Johnson Gunn, Parker Emmeline Gunn, Nicholas Lee Vinet, Kinlee Jae Johnson, and Sawyer Lamar Johnson, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Billye Trussell, and her, Father and Mother in law, Lamar and Ruth Johnson.

The Johnson family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Mississippi Distinguished Young Women Organization in lieu of flowers.

