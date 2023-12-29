Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney Obituary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Union: Graveside services for Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Ryan Gardner will officiate.
Visitation will be held at 2:15-2:45 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.
Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney, age 101, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Survivors:
1 Grandson: Chris Gardner (Sharon)
3 Great-Grandchild: Ryan Gardner (Samantha)
Blaine Gardner (Sejen)
Jacie Gardner
1 Great-Granddaughter: Remi Gardner
1 Son-In-Law: Charles Gardner
1 Sister-In-Law: Laverne Chaney
Nephew: Ricky Chaney
2 Nieces: Janie McMullan and Linda Summerall
Ms. Ruby Chaney is preceded in death by her husband: Icem Chaney and one daughter: Charlene Gardner.
Pallbearers: Craig Doby, Ricky Chaney, Charlie Gardner, Blaine Gardner, Stephen McMullan, and Dennis Sullivan
Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.