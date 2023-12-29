Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Union: Graveside services for Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Ryan Gardner will officiate.

Visitation will be held at 2:15-2:45 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney, age 101, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Survivors:

1 Grandson: Chris Gardner (Sharon)

3 Great-Grandchild: Ryan Gardner (Samantha)

Blaine Gardner (Sejen)

Jacie Gardner

1 Great-Granddaughter: Remi Gardner

1 Son-In-Law: Charles Gardner

1 Sister-In-Law: Laverne Chaney

Nephew: Ricky Chaney

2 Nieces: Janie McMullan and Linda Summerall

Ms. Ruby Chaney is preceded in death by her husband: Icem Chaney and one daughter: Charlene Gardner.

Pallbearers: Craig Doby, Ricky Chaney, Charlie Gardner, Blaine Gardner, Stephen McMullan, and Dennis Sullivan

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

