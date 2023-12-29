Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney Obituary

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Union: Graveside services for Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Ryan Gardner will officiate. 

Visitation will be held at 2:15-2:45 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Ruby Jean Chaney, age 101, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023. 

Survivors:

1 Grandson: Chris Gardner (Sharon)

3 Great-Grandchild: Ryan Gardner (Samantha) 

Blaine Gardner (Sejen)

Jacie Gardner

1 Great-Granddaughter: Remi Gardner 

1 Son-In-Law: Charles Gardner 

1 Sister-In-Law: Laverne Chaney

Nephew: Ricky Chaney

2 Nieces: Janie McMullan and Linda Summerall 

Ms. Ruby Chaney is preceded in death by her husband: Icem Chaney and one daughter: Charlene Gardner.

Pallbearers: Craig Doby, Ricky Chaney, Charlie Gardner, Blaine Gardner, Stephen McMullan, and Dennis Sullivan 

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
The body of Milton Lewis Campbell, 69 was found Thursday.
Silver Alert has been cancelled for Meridian man
Units responded to a house fire on State Boulevard Extension Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to house fire in Meridian
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
His family said Morris Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side...
Family searching for missing man last seen in Meridian

Latest News

Henry "Buddy" Parten Obituary
Mr. Henry C. “Buddy” Parten Obituary
Obituaries
Berry and Gardner Funeral Home Service Announcements
Mrs. Sally T. Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Sally T. Johnson Obituary
Obituaries
Mildred Lindesmith Cornelson Obituary
Miss Delilah Ann Mollett Obituary
Miss Delilah Ann Mollett Obituary