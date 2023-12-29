New Alabama laws go into effect with start of 2024

New year, new laws for Alabama residents.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new year will bring some new laws into effect for Alabamians. The legislation, passed by lawmakers and recently signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, cover a wide range of issues.

Among them is one piece of legislation that removes the state’s tax on overtime pay. Previously, hourly and overtime wages were taxed at 5%. The new law will sunset in 2025 unless lawmakers renew it.

“Alabamians have never been afraid of hard work,” Ivey said when she signed the bill in November. “When opportunities and sometimes challenges are presented, the citizens of our state roll up their sleeves and get the job done.”

Another new law will require law enforcement to receive training on how to interact with citizens who have sensory needs or disabilities. The requirement involves officers being certified by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) to undergo a one hour training court, which will be in addition to continuing education already required by law.

Alabama will also redefine penalties for illegal boating as simply “boating violations,” which are similar to a traffic citation.

And the adoption process will be streamlined in an effort to cut down on court cases.

