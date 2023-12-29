Newton County swears in new officials

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Newton County swore in their new county officials on Friday, December 29th at the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington was elected for his second term as Sheriff of Newton County, while Terry Frazier was elected for his first year as Supervisor of Newton County.

“We got a lot accomplished in the first term and I hope to get a lot more accomplished in the second term. We’ve had a lot of plans that we had put in place my first term and we’ve taken care of all of those and we’ve got more plans for the sheriff’s office this next term, and hopefully, we can get everything done, and provide the best service we can for the citizens of newton county,” says Pennington.

“With this being my first year, I plan on supervising the roads making the roads better in beat 1, and working with the other county supervisors to make a better economically situation for the county,” Terry Frazier says.

Newton County plans to enter the new year with new county officials who will help continue to work in the best interest of Newton County.

