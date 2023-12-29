No confusion here... winter has arrived!

Below average temps truly reminds us of what season we're in
Below average temps truly reminds us of what season we're in
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are under the influence of a cold air mass, and it’s leading to unseasonably cold conditions. Morning temps will be at or below freezing each morning through the end of the year (Sunday). Afternoon highs will be below the average with low-mid 50s for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s high will warm into the low 60s ahead of our next rain maker that moves in Monday morning.

So, we’ll end the year with no confusion of what season it is. Yes, winter has arrived! There’s also no confusion about whether we’re in a drought or not. Yes, we are! Actually, the most recent Drought Monitor shows that conditions have gotten worse for our western zones despite a good amount of rain over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Exceptional Drought returns to our area
Exceptional Drought returns to our area

The latest update shows that Scott county is back under an Exceptional Drought, and the rest of our area either suffers from an Extreme or Severe drought. Meridian has a monthly rainfall deficit of nearly 2 inches... it’s similar for the year.

A few sprinkles are possible in our area during the predawn hours on Friday. However, it won’t amount to much of anything (hence the word “sprinkles”). Then, that’ll be it for any chance of precipitation for the rest of 2023. Yet, as previously mentioned, our next rain maker does move in early Monday. This will bring a few showers to the area for Monday morning, but it looks like it’ll move out by the afternoon. There’s another chance for precipitation on Wednesday, and some forecast models are hinting that wintry weather is possible with that system. So, we’ll continue to monitor the trends...and we’ll keep you all posted.

As for temps in the new year, we’ll start 2023 with a continuation of below average temperatures.

