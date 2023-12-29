Ole Miss to square off against Penn State Saturday in Peach Bowl

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) celebrates his one-yard rushing touchdown with...
Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) celebrates his one-yard rushing touchdown with Mississippi wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (9) AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (WLBT) - No. 11 Ole Miss has been selected to take on No. 10 Penn State in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, December 30, at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

It’s the first time in each program’s history that the two teams meet on the gridiron.

The Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big-10) only lost two games this season. Those losses came at the hands of the two best teams in the Big Ten conference: Michigan and Ohio State.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-2) also lost two games this fall, to the two best teams in the SEC: Georgia and Alabama.

Here are five things Ole Miss Sports’ says you should know about the matchup:

  • Ole Miss is making its fourth straight bowl appearance under Lane Kiffin
  • At 10-2, the 2023 Rebels are looking to become the first 11-win team in the 129-season history of Ole Miss football
  • This will be Ole Miss’ third-ever appearance in the Peach Bowl, its first since 2014
  • Ole Miss now ranks third in the SEC, and eighth nationally with four NY6 appearances, two coming under Kiffin
  • The Rebels are 24-15 in bowl games and 11-4 in its last 15 on the field dating back to the 1997 Motor City Bowl

According to Ole Miss Sports, the Rebels have 20 players from Georgia who will be coming home for the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl:

RB Jam Griffin (Rome), LB Monty Montgomery (Norcross), S Demarko Williams (Atlanta), DE Jared Ivey (Suwanee), WR Dayton Wade (Atlanta), S Nick Cull (Donalsonville), CB AJ Brown (Cordele), LB Skielar Mann (Fort Valley), S Zach Johansen (Suwanee), LB Jack Damron (Buford), CB Nyseer Fullwood-Theodore (Atlanta), RB Ali Scott (Powder Springs), TE Wyatt Smalley (Milton), P Charlie Pollock (Marietta), LB Mark Trigg Jr. (Roswell), OL Reece McIntyre (Buford), OL Cedrick Nicely (Gainesville), OL Jeremy James (Cumming), WR Cayden Lee (Kennesaw) and DT Akelo Stone (Savannah)

The 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be Ole Miss’ 41st bowl appearance in program history, as well as its third appearance in the Peach Bowl.

