Sam Dale Tournament recap: Day One

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2023 may turn out to be the year the home team wins the Sam Dale Tournament Trophy.

Both Quitman’s boys and girls varsity teams will have a chance to do so tomorrow, both against Northeast Lauderdale.

The Lady Trojans defeated Southeast Lauderdale in game one of the tournament to move on to Friday’s final.

The Northeast and Southeasts’ boys varsity teams followed the girls, the Trojans taking that match as well with a 63-51 win over the Tigers.

A different energy surrounded the gym when the home teams took the court, though.

The Lady Panthers defeated Kemper County 63-24. It was just a 10-point game coming out of halftime, but the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Wildcats 16-6 in the third quarter to take over the game.

They were led by Audriana Harrs who notched 15 points. Kiara Thompson followed with nine of her own.

They couldn’t be stopped in the fourth quarter either, that was where most damage took place. Quitman scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, more than each of the previous three.

The varsity boys ’ teams followed shortly after. They came out matching the energy the girls’ team played with after watching them get a big win.

They defeated Kemper County 55-44 to seal their spot in the championship round.

The championship round will be played on Friday, Dec. 28th, beginning with the consolation round and ending with the boys’ championship.

Friday’s schedule is as follows:

Consolation: 3:00 p.m - Southeast Lauderdale girls vs. Kemper County.

4:30 p.m. - Southeast Lauderdale boys vs. Kemper County.

Championship: 6:00 p.m Northeast Lauderdale girls vs. Quitman

7:30 p.m. Northeast Lauderdale boys vs. Quitman.

