Two JUCO soccer players host a Christmas break youth soccer camp

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When there is not much going on for youth in the community, you never have to look too far to see locals doing what they can to give back and stir up activity.

That is what Ian Graham and Avery Anders, two recent Clarkdale High School graduates, decided to do over winter break.

The two, who now play soccer at Pearl River and East Central Community College, held a soccer camp for kids K-6, hoping to give them something to do over the holiday break.

“An opportunity to come out here and get some touches on the ball and just still get some work in,” said Anders. “And to have fun too,” Graham added.

Graham and Anders focused on game-like drills to keep the attention of the young athletes. Mostly, they practiced their shooting skills.

“That’s all they want to do is shoot,” said Anders.

The camp goes through Friday, Dec. 29th. Kids K-2nd grade have an early session available from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by 3rd-6th graders from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m..

