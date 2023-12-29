Two JUCO soccer players host a Christmas break youth soccer camp

Pearl River's Ian Graham and East Central's Avery Anders, two Clarkdale High School graduates, hosted a winter break youth soccer camp in Meridian.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When there is not much going on for youth in the community, you never have to look too far to see locals doing what they can to give back and stir up activity.

That is what Ian Graham and Avery Anders, two recent Clarkdale High School graduates, decided to do over winter break.

The two, who now play soccer at Pearl River and East Central Community College, held a soccer camp for kids K-6, hoping to give them something to do over the holiday break.

“An opportunity to come out here and get some touches on the ball and just still get some work in,” said Anders. “And to have fun too,” Graham added.

Graham and Anders focused on game-like drills to keep the attention of the young athletes. Mostly, they practiced their shooting skills.

“That’s all they want to do is shoot,” said Anders.

The camp goes through Friday, Dec. 29th. Kids K-2nd grade have an early session available from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by 3rd-6th graders from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Delilah Ann Mollett was involved in a tragic accident that took her life on...
Memorial to be held Friday evening on behalf of Mollett family
Caboris McAfee
Man held for MBI in fatal shooting outside prison
Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Memorial service set for former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry
Image courtesy of MGN.
Decaying body discovered under former home of missing Jasper Co. man, sheriff says

Latest News

Pearl River's Ian Graham and East Central's Avery Anders, two Clarkdale High School graduates,...
Two local JUCO soccer players host Christmas break camp
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during a welcome event at Disneyland on...
Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing
FILE - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker warms up for the team' Atlantic Coast...
College football postseason changes have all but ended the chances of a split national championship
Quitman will host Kemper County, Northeast Lauderdale, and Southeast Lauderdale in the annual...
Sam Dale Basketball Tournament preview