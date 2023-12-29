William Leslie “Bubba” Thomas Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside Services for William Leslie “Bubba” Thomas, 83, of Myrtlewood will be held Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:15 P.M. at the Myrtlewood Cemetery with Rev. Steve Walley and Kelly Etheridge, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon at Myrtlewood Baptist Church.

William Leslie Thomas was born on September 29, 1940, in Linden to William Gray and Elizabeth Robbins Thomas. It is with heavy hearts that we announce his passing on December 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Thomas was a retired welder from Georgia Pacific, and an avid rabbit hunter who always kept his beagles ready for a good run. He was a huge fan of Mississippi State Football and loved nothing more than cooking up a storm on the grill. But above all, he cherished his friends and family and held them close to his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Mayton Thomas; daughter, Cindy Norwood; daughter, Nora Norwood (Stanley); son, Randy Thomas (Carolyn); daughter, Leslie Allen (Steve); sister, Jane Beck; sister, Sara Drinkard; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Gray and Elizabeth Robbins Thomas; brother, Jack Thomas; and sister, Ann Schroeder.

Pallbearers include his grandsons.

Honorary Pallbearers include Jerry Schroeder, Reed Drinkard, Frank Williamson, Ray Dixon, John Payne Thomas, Terry Barr, Mickey Sanford, Jason Thomas, Steve Schroeder, Gary Schroeder, Billy Beck, Barry Beck, John Drinkard, Wes Drinkard, Will Drinkard, Mike Mayton, Scott Mayton, Hunter Mayton, Allen Ramsey, Tim Etheridge, Kenneth Tucker, and all his co-works from Georgia Pacific.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements entrusted to Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

