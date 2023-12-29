Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

