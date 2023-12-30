FIRST ALERT: Cold weather settling in for our New Year

Frost is likely so please take the proper precautions.
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy New Year’s Eve Eve as we are getting ready for a very cool start to our New Year.

Tonight, we will see temperatures drop down into the low 30s and upper 20s so below freezing conditions will stay situated in the forecast for the night tonight. Frost is likely so please take the proper precautions.

For New Year’s Eve, we will see highs in the mid to low 60s with clear skies and overnight lows above freezing in the upper 30s. Overall the weather looks good for any plans that you might have on New Year’s Eve night.

On New Year’s Day the weather will cool off to start the new year with highs down into the low 50s and overnight lows down to the upper 20s so watch for a hard freeze. There is also a low chance of rain on Monday.

We will stay cool heading throughout the week ahead and on Wednesday we are looking for a system to bring rain back into the picture with a small chance we could see some wintery precipitation, but models are showing a higher chance for rain than anything so don’t get your hopes up.

We will be watching that system and keep you updated as we get closer to Wednesday.

Not bad as we wrap up 2023