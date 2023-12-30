Not bad as we wrap up 2023

Yet, our mornings will be freezing cold
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re ending 2023 with uneventful weather, but we will have to deal with freezing cold mornings. Upper 20s are expected Saturday morning with wind chill values in the mid 20s...burr! The afternoon looks seasonably cool with highs around the mid 50s, and there will be lots of sunshine. Sunday morning brings another freeze with temps near 30 degrees, but a southerly wind ahead of our next rain maker will help afternoon highs reach the low-mid 60s!

NEW YEAR’S EVE

As mentioned, our New Year’s Eve will bring some really nice weather (aside from the cold start). However, this year’s New Year’s Eve may be called “ideal” or “calm” compared to what we’ve had for New Year’s Eve in the past.

Meridian has had it all...even snow!
Meridian has had to deal with some extreme weather for the holiday, but the most notable was in 1963 when the city picked up more than a foot of SNOW... wow! As for what to expect around Midnight as we ring in the new year, plan for dry conditions with mid 40s & a SW wind of 5-10mph. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Once we jump into New Year’s Day, you’ll need an umbrella after sunrise as scattered showers move in courtesy of a cold front & low pressure area crossing our region. The afternoon brings drier conditions, but plan for cooler highs...into the mid 50s.

Temps will remain unseasonably cool for this first week of 2024, but Wednesday’s weather will have to be watched closely. There will be a Gulf Low that’ll send rain our way, and some forecast models are hinting at the potential for snow or a wintry mix. There’s little confidence in this for now, but stay tuned for updates. Regardless, we’re expecting a good dose of Rain.... possibly up to an inch.

