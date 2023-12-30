Ole Miss wins 2023 Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels were chasing history in Atlanta on Saturday, and found it with a 38-25 victory over Penn State in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.

The talk heading into the game was the Nittany Lion defense, which ranked first in the nation in yards allowed per game, and third in points against per game.

However, the Rebel offense was up to the task. Ole Miss compiled 540 yards of total offense and 38 points, more than doubling up Penn State’s season averages of 223.3 and 11.4, respectively.

Jaxson Dart led the charge for the Rebels, with 393 total yards and four total touchdowns. Quinshon Judkins added 106 yards on the ground, and Caden Prieskorn (10 receptions, 136 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Tre Harris (7 receptions, 134 yards) were Dart’s favorite targets on the game.

Defensively, the Rebels allowed just 25 points, including a late touchdown to cut the lead to 13 as Penn State was trying to catch up, which limited the Nittany Lions below their 37.2 ppg average on the year. The Rebel defense also forced two turnovers, and blocked a field goal.

Prieskorn was named the Offensive Player of the Game. Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey was named Defensive Player of the Game. Ivey had five tackles in the game, two for loss.

The win was a historic one for Ole Miss, as this Rebel squad becomes the first one in program history to win 11 games in a season.

