Talking fireworks with Tate's Fireworks

Families are always looking for quiet and safe options, especially for younger kids.
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With New Year’s Eve being tomorrow fireworks sales are through the roof so you must know what you are buying.

We spoke with Jeff Tate at Tate’s Fireworks about New Year’s and what parents can buy to still give their kids a good time without the large amounts of noise.

“We have some that are bigger fireworks that make no noise to them, and we have several of these products. This is for small children, pets, or if you are inside a neighborhood and don’t want to be that neighbor, we have plenty of fireworks and there is a demand for that, and we can fulfill that need.”

If you want to get fireworks, you should buy them immediately. The time to buy them goes until January 2nd and buying and selling fireworks outside these date ranges is illegal in the state of Mississippi.

