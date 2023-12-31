‘The combination of heritage and innovation’: XFL and USFL officially merge to form the United Football League

NEW YORK, NY. (WBRC) - The XFL and USFL officially announced on Sunday that they have merged to form the United Football League (UFL).

Dani Garcia and Dwayne Johnson appeared on FOX NFL Sunday to make the announcement.

Garcia, co-owner of the XFL, said the two leagues were about “unleashing the dreams that football makes possible.”

“That comes down to everyone who lives around the ball – the fans, the players, our partners, our refs,” Garcia said on FOX Sunday morning. “And they’re going to see more of that. They’re going to see the combination of heritage and innovation.”

Johnson said the mission has been “to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation.”

“As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting and very cool for football fans - a spring league with lasting impact for all the players with a dream to play pro football and the ‘hardest workers in the room’ mentality to make their dreams come true.”

Johnson said on FOX NFL Sunday the merger came about for a number of reasons.

“I think, number one, we wanted to grow the game of football, a game that we all love, and create opportunities for players because we all know how important that is. And to deliver for the fans,” Johnson said, adding that the merger is a sign of things to come for spring football. “If you think about it, this is over 30 years of spring football starting and stopping, starting and stopping, starting and stopping. So, this merger between USFL and XFL, it feels like have a shot to establish that spring football is here to stay.”

The UFL will kickoff March 30, 2024 with a matchup between the back-to-back USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions, and the XFL Champions, the Arlington Renegades.

Johnson said fans can expect to see hard-nosed, passionate, and intense football. He also said it’s a second chance for many players, using himself as an example.

“I always liked to say I’m player number 54,” he said. “53 men on an NFL roster, but I’m number 54. ‘DJ, you’re good, but if you had a little more experience you might be okay and might make it to the League.’ Imagine all of those 54′s out there and you tell them, ‘You’ve got one more shot in the UFL and then go on to the NFL potentially,’ how do you think they’re going to play? They’re going to ball out.”

The UFL will broadcast games on FOX, ESPN, ABC, and FS1.

Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports, said the success of the USFL has proven there is a future for spring football.

“The opportunity to bring together our two leagues – each with a commitment to advancing broadcast practices, rule innovations and the community – only furthers the potential of the United Football League and solidifies its spot on the sports calendar,” Shanks said.

Former President and CEO of the XFL will lead the UFL as CEO and President while Daryl Johnston, former USFL President of Football Operations, will lead football operations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.