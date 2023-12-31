EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident

By Stephen Alexander
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -·From Mobile Police: On Saturday, December 30, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a fatal traffic collision westbound on Moffett Road near Shelton Beach Road.

Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that the incident occurred when one vehicle collided with the rear of another vehicle, which was towing a utility trailer.  An ASAP Ambulance from Mississippi, returning from a prior medical call, stopped to offer assistance.  Another vehicle, operated by Michael Thomas, 35, struck both the female driver of one of the vehicles and a 30-year-old female ASAP Medic.

The 28-year-old female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical attention.  The 30-year-old female ASAP Medic employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Michael Thomas exhibited signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody.  Thomas is charged with manslaughter, assault, and felony driving under the influence.  The case remains an ongoing investigation.

