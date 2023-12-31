FIRST ALERT: Freezing low temperatures to start off our 2024

By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy New Year’s Eve as we are getting ready for a very cool start to our New Year.

For New Year’s Eve, we will see highs in the mid to low 60s with clear skies and overnight lows above freezing in the upper 30s. Overall the weather looks good for any plans that you might have on New Year’s Eve tonight.

On New Year’s Day the weather will cool off to start the new year with highs down into the low 50s and overnight lows down to the upper 20s so watch for a hard freeze. There is also a low chance of rain on Monday.

We will stay cool heading throughout the week ahead and on Wednesday we are looking for a system to bring rain back into the picture with a small chance we could see some wintery precipitation, but models are showing a higher chance for rain than anything so don’t get your hopes up.

We will be watching that system and keep you updated as we get closer to Wednesday.

