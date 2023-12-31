Last day for Trees of Christmas at Merrehope

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the year 2023 comes to an end so do the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope.

Merrehope’s biggest fundraiser was once again a big success and tomorrow is your last chance to check it out.

The 55th annual Trees of Christmas allows visitors to explore the 20-room mansion filled with over 50 festive holiday trees and displays.

The event brought in people from all over the state as well as some from outside.

Trees of Christmas at Merrehope will run once more tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm.

Albree Florey, board member of the Meridian Restoration Foundation, spoke about the impact of the annual fundraiser.

“The 55th annual was great and we had visitors from all over the state and all over the country. We’ve had people from California and Florida, Georgia just a number of people have come. We’ve had three wedding proposals here. We have kept this tradition going to keep the momentum and keep the spirit of Christmas alive here in Meridian and this home has so many family traditions tied to that. I myself as a child came here during Theresa Christmas. So it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing to continue.” said Florey.

Donations will continue to be accepted tomorrow as Merrehope looks to raise as much money as possible.

The public is also invited to celebrate all those who made Merrehope’s biggest fundraiser possible with a toast.

The last day of trees of Christmas will operate alongside the toast as everyone comes together to celebrate the 55th year of the fundraiser.

