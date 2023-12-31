Lauderdale County holds swearing-in ceremony for county officials

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Following the swear-in of Sheriff Ward Calhoun, Stella McMahan was also sworn in as coroner of Lauderdale County.

McMahan along with the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Calhoun, and several other elected officials took their oath of office today.

“What I’m looking forward to is serving all of Lauderdale County, because I’m in the funeral business and I have families that come in and it’s always an honor to help them navigate their loss so I’m really looking forward to being there for everybody that needs somebody,” McMahan says.

Following the new year, McMahan says that she is excited to meet the people of Lauderdale County and is very excited for this opportunity.

