MCM Meridian hosts Noon Years Eve

The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted its 3rd Annual Noon Years Eve event on Saturday, December 30th.
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted its 3rd Annual Noon Years Eve event on Saturday, December 30th.

This event was catered to children of all ages and parents were welcome.

Admissions were $10 and free for members as children got the opportunity to make New Year’s masks, design a craft bag, and also create confetti poppers.

“We’re excited to be a part of this event, it’s an annual event that they’ve done for at least the last three years, and the community bank feels like we should give back to our community, and what better way than at the children’s museum,” Bob Huff Executive Officer of Community Bank says, “It’s such a great asset in our community and we love seeing the children having a great time today,” he adds.

There was also live music, a scavenger hunt, a photo booth, and even a huge confetti dance party.

“We are a full house here, kids are having so much fun, they’re doing scavenger hunts, and making fireworks, so it’s so much to do here to just celebrate the new year,” says Visitor Assistant of MCM Meridian Morgan Dubose.

The museum will be closed on Sunday, December 31st and Monday, January 1st.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.

