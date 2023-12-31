Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 1-year-old boy who was beaten to death in Jackson and her boyfriend are now wanted for capital murder.

Jackson Police issued the arrest warrants Saturday evening.

Wednesday, Yolanda Hunter was granted a $10,000 bond on a felony child abuse charge.

[READ: ‘A slap on the wrist’: Jackson mother charged in death of 1-year-old given $10,000 bond]

Saturday, her charge has been upgraded to capital murder, which likely means the 1-year-old’s autopsy results have come back.

Hunter is said to have left her child in the care of her boyfriend on the day the baby died.

Her boyfriend, Herman Coleman - also known as Herman Arthur Gardner - is still on the loose, as far as WLBT knows.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for him as well.

