The newest Sheriff of Lauderdale County

This is the first time in 28 years that Lauderdale County has had a new Sheriff.
This is the first time in 28 years that Lauderdale County has had a new Sheriff.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ward Calhoun was sworn in as Lauderdale County’s newest Sheriff on Sunday, December 31st.

The inauguration occurred just outside of the New Government Building and several government officials along with Sheriff Calhoun were also sworn in.

This is the first time in 28 years that Lauderdale County has had a new Sheriff.

“I’m excited for today to get here, looking forward to a new year, excited to be able to continue to serve the citizens of Lauderdale County and to work with the men and women of the Lauderdale County sheriff’s department, we’re looking forward to a bright 2024 and I’m humbled at this opportunity to be the sheriff of Lauderdale County,” says Sheriff Ward Calhoun.

Sheriff Ward Calhoun also states that he will continue the growth of Lauderdale County and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi
Accident 12/30/23
Accident on Highway 45
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Ole Miss football celebrates its historic 11th win of the season over Penn State in the Peach...
Ole Miss wins 2023 Peach Bowl

Latest News

Stella along with the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Calhoun, and several other elected...
Lauderdale County holds swearing-in ceremony for county officials
Hello everyone, and happy New Year’s Eve as we are getting ready for a very cool start to our...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing low temperatures to start off our 2024
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi