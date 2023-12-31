The newest Sheriff of Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ward Calhoun was sworn in as Lauderdale County’s newest Sheriff on Sunday, December 31st.

The inauguration occurred just outside of the New Government Building and several government officials along with Sheriff Calhoun were also sworn in.

This is the first time in 28 years that Lauderdale County has had a new Sheriff.

“I’m excited for today to get here, looking forward to a new year, excited to be able to continue to serve the citizens of Lauderdale County and to work with the men and women of the Lauderdale County sheriff’s department, we’re looking forward to a bright 2024 and I’m humbled at this opportunity to be the sheriff of Lauderdale County,” says Sheriff Ward Calhoun.

Sheriff Ward Calhoun also states that he will continue the growth of Lauderdale County and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

