Ward Calhoun to be officially sworn in as Sheriff of Lauderdale County

This is the first time in 28 years Lauderdale County will have a new sheriff.
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun will be sworn in to take on the role of Sheriff of Lauderdale County.

This is the first time in 28 years Lauderdale County will have a new sheriff.

“As I was talking to Ward this morning, this is the first time in 28 years, that Lauderdale County has experienced having a new sheriff, I sure hope the community supports him endorses him stands behind him, and provides him and his personnel the resources they need to continue to improve the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department,” says Sheriff Billy Sollie.

Sheriff Sollie also says that his plans for the future are uncertain but he knows that Ward Calhoun will do tremendous work for Lauderdale County.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Morris Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side...
Family searching for missing man last seen in Meridian
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Maury Walley, of Walley Bail Bonding, is charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping and...
Bail bondsman faces charges in Scott County
The worker, who was identified as Jeffrey Coker, 66, died after falling while installing...
Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door

Latest News

This is the first time in 28 years Lauderdale County will have a new sheriff.
Lauderdale County's newest Sheriff
The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted its 3rd Annual Noon Years Eve event on Saturday,...
MCM Meridian hosts Noon Years Eve
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
2023-24 Bowl Schedule: Who, when, and where for every college football bowl game
The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted its 3rd Annual Noon Years Eve event on Saturday,...
MCM Meridian hosts Noon Years Eve