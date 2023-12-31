Ward Calhoun to be officially sworn in as Sheriff of Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun will be sworn in to take on the role of Sheriff of Lauderdale County.

This is the first time in 28 years Lauderdale County will have a new sheriff.

“As I was talking to Ward this morning, this is the first time in 28 years, that Lauderdale County has experienced having a new sheriff, I sure hope the community supports him endorses him stands behind him, and provides him and his personnel the resources they need to continue to improve the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department,” says Sheriff Billy Sollie.

Sheriff Sollie also says that his plans for the future are uncertain but he knows that Ward Calhoun will do tremendous work for Lauderdale County.

