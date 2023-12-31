Woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after she was shot, killed, and set on fire in Forest, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was found shot and had been set on fire.

The name of the victim has not been revealed at this time and no suspect[s] have been identified.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

