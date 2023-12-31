WTOK, Gray TV stations reach deal to televise 10 Pelicans games this season

Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson(WVUE)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WTOK) - The New Orleans Pelicans and Gray Television, the parent company of WTOK-TV, announced Saturday (Dec. 30) a deal to televise 10 of the NBA team’s games this season.

The 10-game slate begins with the Jan. 12 game at Denver against the defending NBA champion Nuggets.

The new distribution agreement will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households on 11 Gray Television stations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

“We know people in this region are passionate about their sports,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and make these games available for all fans.”

Under terms of the deal, the 10 games will be televised live, for free, in the WTOK-TV network of stations, over-the-air broadcasts.

In addition, the games will be simulcast on Louisiana’s Gray TV stations in New Orleans (WVUE) Baton Rouge (WAFB), Shreveport (KSLA), Lake Charles (KPLC), Monroe (KNOE) and Alexandria (KALB). Mississippi’s Gray TV stations in Biloxi (WLOX), Jackson (WLBT), Hattiesburg (WDAM) and Meridian (WTOK) also will carry the games, as will WALA, the Gray station in Mobile, Ala.

The 10 upcoming New Orleans Pelicans games that will be broadcast on Fox 8 and several Gray Television sister stations across three states.(WVUE-Fox 8)

The 10 upcoming New Orleans Pelicans games include:

Fri. Jan. 12 at Denver, 8 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 19 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb 9 at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 27 at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. March 1 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

Fri. March 22 at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tues. March 26 vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sun. April 7 at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Fri. April 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m.

10th game TBD

Following Saturday’s announcement, Gray also will seek distribution arrangements for this set of games with additional markets in Louisiana and Mississippi that are owned by other broadcasters.

Dennis Lauscha, president of the NBA team, said, “The Pelicans welcome the opportunity to partner with Gray Television in this 10-game deal that will provide over-the-air viewing access to Pelicans games for more than three million households and over seven million people across the Gulf South region.”

The Pelicans’ broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, analyst and former NBA player Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale will remain in place for the 10 games.

