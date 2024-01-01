Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Accident 12/30/23
Accident on Highway 45
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
A man was killed in a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.
Man killed during hunting accident

Latest News

Spanky’s in Newton robbed
A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say
A Look Back: 2023 in Sports
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked