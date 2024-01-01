A Look Back: 2023 in Sports

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another year has come and gone in East Mississippi and West Alabama, and with that, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest and best sports stories WTOK covered in 2023.

Another season of high school football and Football Friday have come and gone.

The games, the atmospheres, the athletes, the coaches and so much more made this year in high school truly special.

The Newton County Academy Generals reached the state championship this year

The Union Yellow Jackets reached the North State Championship in 2A, after a great season on the gridiron.

Meridian’s own do-it-all-himself man, Daniel Hill, helped lead the Wildcats to a playoff berth in the first year of 7Afootball. Hill will also be participating in the All-American Bowl on NBC on January 6. He also plans to announce where he will continue his football career, as he will decide between Tennesee, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi State.

The Johnathan Webster era began for the East Central Warriors. He helped lead the Warriors to a 4-5 record this year, 3 more total wins than they had in 2022.

In Scooba, The East Mississippi Lions avenged two first-month losses on their way to back-to-back MACCC championships. They had another appearance in the NJCAA National Championship. Quarterback, Ty Keyes, raked in several awards including Offensive Player of the Year Honors, and was named to the All-American First Team. Coach Buddy Stephens and the Lions will make a run at three straight MACCC titles in 2024.

Coach Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are in the College Football Playoff, but it wasn’t an easy path to get there. The Tide dropped their second game to the Texas Longhorns. Quarterback, Jalen Milroe, was benched before the game against South Florida, but he earned the job back next week, and then they ran the table through the SEC beating Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, and clinched another SEC West Title. The Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs, winners of 29 straight games and two straight national titles. Now they are looking for Coach Saban’s eighth national championship in Tuscaloosa. They can take the next step towards that with a win against Michigan on Monday at 4 p.m.

The Ole Miss Rebels capped off their 2023 season with a win, their eleventh of the year. That was good enough for most in school history. With Saturday’s Peach Bowl win over Penn State, the Rebels are set up well heading into next season. They will bring back a ton of returners, a nice high school recruiting class, and the best transfer portal class in all of college football. Expectations will be high for Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels, but in the new look SEC, and with an expanded playoff, Ole Miss should be sitting pretty in the postseason next year, if they build off this year.

2023 was a rough year and rough season for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After the loss of Mike Leach, it was going to be hard for whoever replaced him to have success. Zach Arnett was let go in mid-November. Greg Knox served as the interim. The Bulldogs finished 5-7, ending their consecutive bowl-game appearance streak. However, there is hope to be had in Starkville. Zac Selmon hired one of the best offensive minds in college football in Jeff Lebby, who is an incredible recruiter. It will be interesting to see how Lebby fares in his first season in Starkville and as a head coach in 2024.

The West Lauderdale Knights baseball team made it all the way to the State Championship, before falling to the Purvis Tornadoes. However, it was an excellent season. They have some young guns coming up, so we’ll see if they can make it back to the Championship and win it in 2024.

For the softball program, the Knights were one of the most dominant teams in 4A, as they run-ruled North Pike to clinch the state title. Pitcher Mabry Eason, threw a no-hitter to clinch the Title, And hit a home run.

A historic and magical career came to an end in 2023, as Scott Berry’s time at Southern Miss came to an end. The Golden Eagles lost to the Tennessee Vols in the Super Regionals, but Coach Berry’s legacy will live on forever, as the former MCC baseball coach was one of the most successful coaches in all of college baseball during his time in Hattiesburg.

On the volleyball court, we had a local team capture a State Championship as well. The Newton County Cougars, after playing in one of the toughest divisions in all of volleyball, captured their State Championship back in October.

Finally, several of our student-athletes will continue to live out their dreams as they move on from high school. Congratulations to all of our athletes who signed this past year.

We can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store down here in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Happy New Year!

