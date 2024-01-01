Teen dies in early morning New Year’s Day crash

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Ross McLeod and Diamond Paylor
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a stolen vehicle with five teenagers crashed on 35th Ave.

All five were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, where one was pronounced dead, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan.

The Coroner’s office is releasing no names due to the age of the people involved in the crash.

The Meridian Police Department is handling the investigation.

News 11 has reached out to MPD but has yet to receive any comment as of this time.

This is a developing story. News 11 will bring you the latest information, if any becomes available.

