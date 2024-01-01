Setting goals are a great way to begin the New Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is officially 2024 and a new year means new goals and resolutions.

Every new year at the beginning of the month, there are always goals or resolutions you would like to accomplish.

Everyone has a certain goal in mind, whether getting more exercise or developing better eating habits.

“My goals for this year is to play outside, be more active, and eat more healthy,” says Braylen Keyes

Another goal for the new year would be to enjoy more quality time with your loved ones or travel to more areas.

“It’s all about savings, it’s all about using what I normally shop with to spend time with family, my family is spread out so I plan to travel more this year,” Bettina Bennett says.

Others say that they are very thankful for a new year and are looking forward to all that it has to offer.

