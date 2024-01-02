2023 made the record books for warmth in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

According to the National Weather Service, 2023 was the 2nd Warmest Year on Record for Meridian with an average temperature of 67.4 degrees. The warmest year on record for Meridian was back in 2016 with an average temperature of 67.5 degrees.

In case you’re wondering, you get the average temp for a year by: Add the daily highs for the month, then divide by the # of days to get the “Avg.” high for that specific month. Add the daily lows for the month, then divide by the # of days to get the “Avg.” low for that specific month. You add the average high & low for that month, then divide by 2 to get your average temperature for the month. By the end of the year, you add up the average temp for each month, then divide by 12 to get the average temp for the year.

Meridian wasn’t the only city to have 2023 listed as a record year for warmth. Greenville and Jackson both have 2023 listed as their 2nd Warmest Year on Record. However, Vicksburg and Hattiesburg will have 2023 listed as their All-Time Warmest Year on Record.

Aside from warmth, Greenwood will have 2023 listed as its 2nd Driest Year on Record. Meridian has had drier years, but it & the surrounding areas surely ended 2023 with a significant drought.

