Cold and frosty morning continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! Freezing cold areal wide as jack frost continues to pay us a visit. Give yourself enough time to defrost your car. Temperatures are near the upper 20s through 8am and highs will increase to the mid to low 50s for the afternoon.

High pressure keeps skies clear and rain free setting up mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. Later tonight into early Wednesday morning cloud cover returns and so does the chance for rain. The rain is stemming from a shortwave trough positioned over Texas through the day until pushing rain into our area.

Even though we will start the morning near to below freezing we are not expecting to see snow. A very small chance of mixed precipitation is possible, but unlikely. Rain gear will be needed until the afternoon on Wed. when showers began to clear. Stay warm and have a terrific day.

