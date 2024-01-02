A new year, but the same ole cold mornings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It should be no surprise that cold mornings are following us into the new year...considering that we’re in the heart of winter. So, as many of you head off to work for the first time this year on Tuesday morning, make sure to bundle up. We’ll start the day with mid-upper 20s, but lots of sunshine will help temps reach the mid 50s.

You’ll need the umbrella for the first Wednesday of the new year. An area of low pressure will move across the Northern Gulf, and it’ll swing rain our way. However, during the morning (especially as moisture starts moving into our area) there will be a window of opportunity for a brief wintry mix. Surface temps will stay above freezing, but the freezing layer (in the upper levels of the atmosphere) may be able to dip closer to the surface as precip falls into drier air initially. This could allow snow to mix with rain or a few flakes to make it to the ground before melting. This won’t amount to much at all if it happens. Regardless, chilly showers can be expected during the morning...tapering off by early afternoon. Rainfall estimates of around .25″ are possible. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Behind this system, temps fall back below freezing by Thursday morning as skies clear. Highs will manage to reach the mid 50s by Thursday, but another freeze is on deck for Friday morning. However, Friday’s highs will warm to around 60 degrees as a southerly wind returns ahead of our next rain maker. Another Gulf Low will move our way, and this one looks like it’ll move inland. So, for now, it looks like showers start rolling in Friday evening, with rain likely overnight, and rain continuing into early Saturday morning before tapering off by the afternoon. Early rainfall estimates of 1-2″ look possible with the weekend system. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

