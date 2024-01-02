Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly Scott Co. woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi

Sammy Patrick
Sammy Patrick(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect wanted for shooting, killing, and setting an elderly woman on fire in Forest allegedly robbed a Subway while armed in Wilkinson County Monday afternoon, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sammy Patrick is wanted for capital murder after he allegedly murdered the elderly woman Saturday around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick was seen allegedly robbing a Subway in Wilkinson County while armed.

According to Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge, the armed robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. in Woodville at the Subway located off Highway 61. Patrick was later seen getting gas at a Shell gas station.

He is also driving a vehicle that was reported stolen on Old Highway 21. The tag number is a disabled tag that reads DBW5119.

Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi
Suspect wanted for capital murder of elderly woman accused of robbing Subway in Mississippi(Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge)

Chief Rutledge says the stolen vehicle Patrick is driving is a dark-colored Ford Ranger. Patrick was last seen traveling north on Highway 61 towards Natchez.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Louisiana State Police, and other agencies in that area are searching for Patrick.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Armed robbery at Spanky’s in Newton
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident

Latest News

However, we have good chances for rain this week
A new year, but the same ole cold mornings
Many other MS areas had record warmth for the year
2023 made the record books for warmth in Meridian
Everyone has a certain goal in mind, whether getting more exercise or developing better eating...
Setting goals are a great way to begin the New Year
Everyone has a certain goal in mind, whether getting more exercise or developing better eating...
Setting goals are a great way to begin the New Year