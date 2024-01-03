Respiratory virus activity surging across the US

By Mandy Gaither via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) - Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger bumps going into January.

“We are seeing an enormous amount of COVID. Fortunately, a lot of that is in the outpatient setting, not necessarily in the hospital like we had seen in years past. Influenza is rampant,” Dr. Denise Millstine, an internist with the Mayo Clinic, said.

Two-thirds of states are reporting flu activity that’s high or very high and it’s accelerating. So far, there are 7 million confirmed illnesses, 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths related to flu.

Nationally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are very high, higher than this time last year in every region.

Weekly emergency department visits rose 12%, and hospitalizations jumped about 17% in the most recent week. With cases surging, some hospitals are requiring masks once again.

“It’s typical that we see a surge in these viruses at this time of year,” Millstine said. “Although it does seem to be a bit more this year than in years past.”

Millstine said to protect yourself and others by being vaccinated against these spreading viruses. She also recommended practicing other preventive measures like staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands and masking up if you don’t feel well but have to be around others.

“The more we expose one another, the more we’ll see an increase in these infections,” she said.

RSV activity is showing signs of slowing in some parts of the U.S. but many measures, including hospitalization rates, remain elevated.

Overall, young children and older adults are most affected

