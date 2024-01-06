2nd Annual Walk 4 Mental Health to be held Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Zachary Ball Sr. and BTBY will host their 2nd Annual Walk 4 Mental Health on Sunday, January 7th at Bonita Lakes Playground.

This event is free to the public, with guest speakers and a balloon release starting at 3 p.m. Then at 4 p.m., there will be walking and exercising around the park.

“I’m looking forward to the community coming out, myself and Zack B. we decided to do this. It is Zack’s idea and he brought me in to team up with me and we are excited because we believe it’s going to change so many people and spread awareness,” said Darrin Mitchell Jr. of BTBY.

“Mental health is big, it’s very big, it’s broad and people need to hear about mental health. I’m one of the speakers and I just think that, like I said, the whole community needs to come out because it’s free to the public and it’s going to be an amazing event,” said guest speaker Sara Brewster.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of mental health and the challenges many people face.

For more information about this event, contact Zachary Ball Sr. at 601-880-6842 or Darrin Mitchell Jr. at 601-938-0977

