An overall nice weekend is expected

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After much needed rain on Friday, our overall weekend forecast looks good.

Saturday morning, there could be some isolated light showers or areas of drizzle. Otherwise, the day will start with 40s and a cloudy sky. Highs will reach the low-mid 50s by Saturday afternoon, and we’re hoping to get a peek of sun before sunset. Sunday morning will be chilly with temps in the mid-upper 30s, but highs will rebound nicely into the upper 50s under a partly sunny sky. So, if you have to pick a day, Sunday looks like the better day for outdoor plans.

Early next week, our next storm system moves into our area. It’ll send a cold front our way, and rain is likely ahead of it. However, this system will be more potent than Friday’s rain maker as it’ll have a lot of wind energy. There won’t be a lot of instability (which promotes storm growth), but our area could tap into enough of it to support the threat for isolated severe storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. If this happens, all forms of severe storms will be possible including a tornado. Plus, with the previously mentioned abundance of wind energy, damaging winds are a HUGE concern. So, it’s important to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates over the weekend.

Regardless of the possible severe threat, winds will still be a huge concern...even away from thunderstorms. There’s the potential for non-thunderstorm winds to gust anywhere from 30-50mph Monday PM through Tuesday PM. That type of wind could down some trees or break limbs, possibly down some powerlines, make driving very difficult, and it’ll surely blow away many yard or porch items that aren’t tied down. Thankfully, the winds will relax by Wednesday.

As for temps next week, more cold mornings (30s) and cool afternoons (50s and low 60s) are expected.

