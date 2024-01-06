Eggs Up Grill opens first Mississippi location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eggs Up Grill franchise has been around since 1997 and with different locations popping up around the nation, Mississippi will finally get their first one right here in Meridian.

“I’m standing here in front of the Eggs Up Grill here in Meridian Mississippi. This is the very first one to come to our great city and they have a lot more to offer than just eggs.”

From 6 AM to 2 PM the restaurant will be serving not just breakfast but brunch and lunch as well. So if you’re not a morning person don’t worry, they’ve got you covered.

“If you come in at 6:00 o’clock and you’re not a breakfast person you’re not get no eggs you can get a hamburger. You can get a rap you can get a cheese steak meal so it’s from 6 to 2 so if you’re not a breakfast person hey we got you just come in and enjoy and tell us what you want how you want it and let us make you smile.” said general manager at Eggs Up Grill Aubrey Dillard.

The restaurant took over a vacated space that was last a Pizza Hut, but Owner of Eggs Up Grill, Richard Harris, says he wants customers to feel like they’re back at grandma’s house.

“Our motto, our creed, our DNA, is “Let us make you smile”. We want this to be Grandma’s kitchen everybody remembers going to Grandma’s house, coming down having breakfast. Smelling the coffee, smelling the eggs, that’s why we run the open kitchen back there. You can smell the bacon, you can hear the sizzle of the sausage on the grill. And we just want this to feel like your grandmama’s home. This is you coming home. You’re part of the family now.” said Harris.

The restaurant will have its grand opening on Monday and is giving people a great reason to want to be first in line. Eggs up Grill is rewarding their first 20 customers with free breakfast for a whole year. The giveaway will be good for one meal each month for the first year.

Harris recommends people looking to be one of the first 20 customers on opening day get there as quickly as they can because “if you’re number 21, second place”.

Located at 2815 North Hills Street, from Monday to Sunday Eggs Up Grill will look forward to bringing the community an eggcellent meal to start off their day.

