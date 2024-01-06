Man charged with punching flight attendant also allegedly kicked police officer in the groin

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and faces up to 20 years in prison. (DAZIA POLAND, TMX, CNN, Dazia Poland / TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent.

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas.

Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday from Fort Worth, Texas, to Bozeman, Montana. Pilots landed the plane in Amarillo instead.

Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20...
Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.(Randall County Sheriff's Office)

The FBI agent’s account was in unsealed court documents Friday.

A flight attendant told the FBI that another passenger complained that Fagiana was violently kicking their seat. The flight attendant said when he asked Fagiana to stop, the man swore at him, punched him in the stomach, then stood up and hit him three more times.

The attendant and other passengers subdued the man and put flex cuffs on him until the plane landed in Amarillo.

An FBI agent said in an affidavit that while officers were putting steel cuffs on Fagiana, he spit at officers and kicked one. They put a “spitting mask” on his face.

The agent wrote that Fagiana said he didn’t remember anything about the flight but “admitted he had drunk some ‘Captain Morgans’” — a brand of rum — at bars before the flight.

It was not clear whether Fagiana has a lawyer; court records Friday did not list one.

Video taken by another passenger captured the confrontation with the flight attendant.

“Stop, stop, stop. What the (expletive) are you doing?” the flight attendant yelled at a man hitting him.

Airlines reported more than 2,000 incidents of unruly passengers to the Federal Aviation Administration. That is down from a peak of nearly 6,000 in 2021, when far fewer people were traveling because of the pandemic.

In one of the most serious cases, a California woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the mouth and breaking her teeth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His family said Morris Williams was driving a dark 2015 Jeep Patriot that is missing a side...
UPDATE: Missing man’s body has been found
The house was fully engulfed when first responders arrived on the scene.
Fire in Clarke County destroys home and business
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Scott Co. man captured after allegedly raping and killing an elderly woman
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Body of missing man found in Lauderdale County
Make sure you grab your rain gear as we could expect half of an inch to an inch of total...
FIRST ALERT: Rain this afternoon with severe weather on Monday

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 fleet after plane’s window blows out midair
A family in Maine is humbly requesting birthday cards for their 9-year-old who is diagnosed...
Family requesting surprise cards for terminally ill girl’s birthday: ‘Boosts of support’
A family in Maine is humbly requesting birthday cards for their 9-year-old who is diagnosed...
Family requests birthday cards for terminally ill girl
President Biden argued that Trump could destroy American democracy during a speech Friday that...
Biden speaks on democracy ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered