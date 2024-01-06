Man killed in overnight hit-and-run in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the southside of Montgomery, according to police.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, the Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of West South Boulevard on reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

On the scene, police found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. The victim has yet to be identified.

The car that hit the man fled the area before police arrived.

The incident is currently being investigated.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.