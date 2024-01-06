Mother of 4 killed in Mississippi, suspect identified

Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:19 PM CST
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - On, Friday, January 5 around 9:50 p.m., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual stating that a child came to their neighbor’s residence stating that their mother had been shot inside their apartment located on Kirby Road in Robinsonville, Miss.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies heard additional shots fired inside the residence.

Two additional children were located outside the residence.

The deputies gathered information on the scene that the apartment was occupied by one woman, her newborn child, and one man.

They secured the scene and evacuated the surrounding residences.

Sheriff Deputies spoke to the male suspect inside the apartment via phone and were able to get him to put down his weapon and come outside of the residence.

Around 10:35 p.m., deputies detained the male suspect.

He was later identified as 37-year-old Donald Demario Patrick of Tunica, Miss.

Patrick is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated domestic violence, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Donald Demario Patrick
Donald Demario Patrick

The suspect told deputies on the scene that he shot his child’s mother and that there was a newborn inside the residence.

Patrick is being held at the Tunica County Detention Center, pending charges. Upon Sheriff Deputies’ entrance into the residence, one black, female subject was located with an apparent gunshot wound.

The baby was located and was unharmed.

The female victim was identified as 34-year-old Shaterica Queshun Bell of Robinsonville, Miss.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tunica County Coroner.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

