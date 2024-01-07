Clayton Cobler retires after 43 years of service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a retirement party held at the Meridian Little Theater on Sunday, January 7th.

The party was in honor of Clayton Cobler, who is retiring as Director of Metro Ambulance after 43 years of wonderful service.

It was a “Come and Go” Reception, as family and friends gathered around to help celebrate this life-long accomplishment.

“Mixed emotions, I’m excited to retire but I’m going to miss it. I’ve been doing it since high school so I really don’t know what else to do,” Clayton Cobler says, “I’m getting back in my wood shop, enjoying that some more, and spending more time with my wife which is a blessing and that’s about it for right now.”

Many of his friends and family are excited for him as he has done great things for the community and also for Lauderdale County.

“Very proud of him, Clayton and I have been together for 45 years and he has been involved for 44 so this is all I know, you know, and I am very proud of him and proud of the servant he has been for Lauderdale County,” says his wife Lou Cobler.

“So incredibly proud of my dad, being the only child you know, just a lot of pride,” says his daughter Kelly Stewart.

Best wishes to him and his family as he continues to do great things in his life.

Copyright 2024 WTOK. All rights reserved.