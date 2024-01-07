Mississippi Children's Museum of Meridian packing up their Winter Wonderland

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today was the end of a 2-month experience at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian as the Winter Wonderland holiday experience is packing up shop.

This experience was up from November 18 to today, and it allowed people from all over to see Santa, have sock skating in the Snowflake Village exhibit, work in the reindeer workshops, and so much more.

We spoke with Hope Vollm about the events and what they meant to people from all over.

“Our winter wonderland exhibit will be ending today, and it has been up since November, this is something that happens every year and it’s a two-month experience and we have a sock skating rink and a snow globe and there’s no telling what we are going to add next year.”

If you missed this event the next big event at the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian is a storytelling festival on January 13th.

