WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the calm before the storm because we are looking at severe weather to move into our area on Monday.

Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi and Western Alabama by the evening. Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, but we can’t rule out the threat of tornadoes so please make sure you are staying updated with the weather on Monday night.

We are also at a high risk for localized flooding with anywhere from 2-6 inches of total rainfall falling in some events so please have ways of staying updated.

Areas to the north of I-20 still need to be on a watch for severe weather but the main concern will be damaging winds.

This severe event is tomorrow so please check back as we get closer to Monday evening because things can change quickly here in Mississippi and Alabama.

Things don’t end there though with Tuesday having damaging winds as that frontal boundary pushes through our area we will have very strong winds on the back end of the front.

Sustained winds from 20 to 40 mph are to be expected with gusts as high as 50 mph, so you must drive carefully and watch out for downed power lines and trees. Any high-profile vehicles should take their time traveling as these winds can cause travel delays.

Ensure you keep checking back in as we get closer to the severe threat on Monday and the damaging winds on Tuesday.

