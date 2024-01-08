6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway

A 6-year-old girl in Mississippi was struck and killed in her own driveway, authorities said.
By WDAM Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl died in Mississippi after being hit by a vehicle in her driveway, according to police.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, in Raleigh, Mississippi.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the child was dead.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Monday night
Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Multiple arrests made in the death of Morris Williams
Kamryn Lewis, 17
Police: Rankin County teen missing after leaving UMMC

Latest News

Isabel Patterson tries to stay in control of her finances while opening ever bill and checking...
Repair Despair: Federal agencies warn about fake for-profit debt relief programs
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. (Source: CNN,...
Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says