City council holds special call meeting to address repairs to the freshwater plant

Council members could discuss the contract for repairs on the freshwater treatment plant. Plant workers discovered a leak of 100 gallons of water per minute.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mayor of Meridian ordered a special call meeting with the city council to discuss the freshwater treatment plant.

Council members could discuss the contract for repairs on the freshwater treatment plant. Plant workers discovered a leak of 100 gallons of water per minute.

“We had to approve it, the company won’t work tomorrow due to the weather, but they will be back Wednesday to unscrew everything, take out the bolts, and start the actual repair on Thursday,” says City Council President and Ward 5 Joseph Norwood.

This meeting was discussed followed by the information in regards to a new curfew and implementing cameras around the City of Meridian.

