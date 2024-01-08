City Council talks youth curfew, freshwater plant repairs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council discussed the citywide youth curfew, potential fines for violating it, as well as implementing new cameras and repairs for the freshwater plant during a Monday work session.

“We have to do everything we can as a community to keep our babies safe, so it’s very important to me that we already have a curfew so it’s time to up the ante,” said Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey.

The new curfew is expected to have children and teens in their homes at a designated time, while also allowing them to feel safe.

“The consequences for that first offense (fine) to me were not a real offense. I took a look at that and wanted to kind of go way above that because I think it would be important. So, therefore, you can really see the consequences on paper, know how much that fine would be and it would make you think before you break the law, so to say,” Lindsey adds.

The council discussed approval of a contract to make repairs to the Freshwater Treatment Plant. The repairs to the pipes will not affect the residents of Meridian, officials said.

