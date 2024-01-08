Dog stuck between warehouse walls rescued after 3 days

The dog was probably chasing another animal when he got trapped between two walls, a mechanic said. (WSVN, HIALEAH FD, CNN)
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIALEAH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida dog is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a tight spot wedged between two walls of a warehouse for three days.

A 5-year-old dog named Yanko found himself stuck between the walls of a warehouse in Hialeah. Warehouse workers aren’t quite sure how he got there, but an attentive neighbor is credited with helping the dog get out after hearing his cries Tuesday and alerting workers.

Mechanic Jorge Feliz says Yanko lives at the warehouse and was probably chasing another animal when he got trapped.

“In the race with the raccoon or cat, he didn’t realize that the space was closing a little more, and he got stuck and tried to get out. But he got more stuck because he wanted to go further,” said Feliz through a translator.

Workers called Hialeah Fire Rescue, who had to get creative. Crews tried reaching the dog from above on the roof and from behind, but in the end, their only option was to find a safe place to cut through the wall to reach him.

After 2.5 hours, Yanko was finally free.

“He came out very dehydrated. We don’t really know how long he was stuck there because his barking was very weak,” Feliz said.

Yanko suffered a few scratches but no serious injuries, and he’s on the mend, according to Feliz.

Fire crews are just happy they got there in time, while workers at the warehouse are thankful to the neighbor who heard the dog’s cries for help.

“I think if the guy next door never heard him, we would have lost that dog. Thank God, we didn’t lose him, and we still have him here with us,” Feliz said.

Copyright 2024 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas south or along I-20 are in a slight risk with the main threat being damaging winds of 60...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Monday night
Monday will start off fairly nice but severe storms will push into much of East Mississippi...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms are pushing in tomorrow evening
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say
The body of 38-year-old Morris Williams was found by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s...
Multiple arrests made in the death of Morris Williams
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

Latest News

The dog was probably chasing another animal when he got trapped between two walls, a mechanic...
Fire crews cut through warehouse wall to rescue trapped dog
"Oppenheimer" dominated the Golden Globe Awards, taking home the night's top honor. (GOLDEN...
Hollywood Minute: Revamped Golden Globes unofficially kick off awards season
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Chunk of fuselage that blew out of Boeing jetliner found in teacher’s backyard, NTSB says
Family and faculty members remember Hillcrest teacher who dies in a car crash
‘She was my stability’: Loved ones remember longtime teacher killed in crash